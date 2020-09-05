Ellen E. Thorbahn
Oak Harbor -
Ellen E. Thorbahn, 95, of Oak Harbor, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Ottawa Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor. She was born October 15, 1924 in Port Clinton to Lester and Verna (Kahler) Short.
Ellen was a longtime member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oak Harbor, where she taught Sunday School in the nursery for years; member of the Mary Martha Circle at church; and at a member of the Oak Harbor V.F.W. Post #8732 Ladies Auxiliary. She was employed in the Dietary Department at Riverview for 9 years.
On February 15, 1946, Ellen married Richard F. Thorbahn in Port Clinton. Together, they celebrated 73 years of marriage until his passing on September 2, 2019. Ellen is survived by her children, Richard (Joyce) Thorbahn Jr. of Oak Harbor, Kenneth (Cheryl) Thorbahn of Bowling Green and Jane (William) Farmer of Oak Harbor; 8 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; 2 great great-grandchildren and brother Phillip Wayne (Lois) Short of Maryland.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Richard; daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Thorbahn; sisters, Leora Fillinger, Cleo Horton and Virginia Lowien, and brother, Chalone Short.
Funeral services for Ellen will be conducted by Pastor Becky Bolander, 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 122 W. Ottawa St., Oak Harbor with visitation one hour prior at the church from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Per the state mandate, facial covering will be required, and social distancing guidelines should be followed. Interment will follow the services in Rusha Cemetery, Oak Harbor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Ellen may been made to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor or the Oak Harbor V.F.W. Auxiliary Scholarship Fund. Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Oak Harbor is assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit: www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
