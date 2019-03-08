Elmer D. Bradshaw



Port Clinton - Elmer D. Bradshaw 78, passed away, Wednesday, March 06, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, OH, surrounded by his loving family. Elmer was born on February 14, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Lawrence D. and Evelyn O. (Roberts) Bradshaw. On November 24, 1962, he married Joyce I. Brough and she preceded him in death on November 14, 2010. Elmer was a 1959 graduate of Port Clinton High School. He worked for the City of Port Clinton for 31 years retiring as office manager for the Port Clinton Water Works on February 03, 2003. Elmer served with the Ohio Highway State Patrol, the Port Clinton Police Reserve and as a Deputy Sheriff of Ottawa County. He was a member of the Port Clinton Elk's Lodge #1718, where he served as the Exalted Ruler twice and then proudly served as the PDDGER and several other district and state offices. Elmer was a member of the Oliver H. Perry Masonic Lodge #341 F. & A.M., Ottawa County Shriner's, Port Clinton Lions and the Moose Lodge #1610. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Port Clinton, OH. Elmer also served on several community festival committees. He enjoyed traveling, camping, and especially spending time with his family and friends. Elmer will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.



Those left to cherish his memory are: Children: David (Gail) Bradshaw, Lori (George) Delhees and Lisa (Terry) Stanforth; Grandchildren: Roger, Anita, Teresa and Morgan; 5 Great-Grandchildren and Sister: Edith Bradshaw Clark. Elmer was preceded in death by his wife and parents.



Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8pm, Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton, OH, with an Elk's service at 7:30pm. Funeral service will be conducted by Reverend Dr. James Lehman at 11:00am, Monday, March 11, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to the Port Clinton Elk's Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. Published in the News Herald on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary