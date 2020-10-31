Elsa Corrinne Niland
Petoskey - (Elsa) Corrinne (née Florian) Niland passed away peacefully at home in Petoskey, Michigan on October 27, 2020, surrounded by family. She was 85.
Corrinne is predeceased by her husband of 64 years, James L. Niland, Jr. She is survived by her sons James L. Niland, III (Ronald Allen); Timothy W. (Jeannie) Niland; Scott H. Niland (Cecile Do); sister Sheila Turkall; and granddaughter Courtney Nicole Niland.
Corrinne was born on November 14, 1934 in Sandusky, Ohio to Howard and Elsa (Potts) Florian. Her family lived in Port Clinton, Ohio, where she graduated from Port Clinton High School in 1952. She attended Miami University of Ohio and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1956.
She met her husband, James L. Niland, Jr. of Brooklyn, NY in 1954. They married in 1955 and moved to Garden City, MI where they were teachers in the public school system. Corrinne taught elementary school before stopping to devote her time to raising her children.
The family moved to Livonia, MI in 1967 where Corrinne started a successful career in real estate. Jim and Corrinne moved to Petoskey, MI in 1986 and she continued to work as a real estate agent before retiring in the mid-1990s.
Corrinne was an active person and had many interests, including travel, gardening, fashion, knitting, theater, bridge, and sports.
Corrinne loved her children and granddaughter and always encouraged them to pursue their dreams. She was very proud of all their accomplishments, and especially so of her granddaughter Courtney's Ph.D.
Corrinne will be cremated at Stone Funeral Home in Petoskey, MI (https://www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com/
). A more complete obituary may be found there as well. A celebration of her life is planned for next Spring.
Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Tim Niland, 31509 West Chicago, Livonia, MI, 48150.