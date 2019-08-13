|
Emanuel H. "Hank" Harrison Jr.
Oak Harbor - Emanuel H. "Hank" Harrison Jr., 84 of Oak Harbor, OH died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born November 14, 1934 in Bound Brook, NJ to the late Emanuel H. and Grace (Sofield) Harrison. He served in the United States Air Force. On June 9, 1962 he married the former Creta "Sue" Markel who preceded him in death July 29, 2019. Hank worked for Ray's Electronics in Oak Harbor for 21 years. He was a member of the Oak Harbor United Methodist Church, American Legion Post #114 and enjoyed bowling.
Survivors include his sons Kenneth L. (Denise) Harrison of Sullivan, OH and Patrick H. (Wendy) Harrison of Fremont, OH; daughter Tina L. (Michael) McVicker of Fremont, OH; 13 grandchildren; 3 great- grandchildren; sister Phyllis, and special friend of the family Heather Casey. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Russell, Harold, Don & Allen Wines, and sisters Dorothy Markel and Charlene.
Funeral Services will begin at 1pm on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel with visitation from 10am until 1pm Wednesday. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Perrysburg, OH. Memorial Contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice or a . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald on Aug. 13, 2019