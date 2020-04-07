|
Emerson Howell
Port Clinton - Emerson Howell, 77, passed away after a 12-year battle with Alzheimer's. He was born August 15th, 1942 in Woodsfield, Ohio to Bessie (Cline) and Odell Howell. Emerson graduated from Port Clinton, High School in 1960. He married his wife Patti (Potts) Howell on July 8th, 1961. He worked as a color matcher at Uniroyal for 31 years until they closed and ultimately retiring from Textileather in Toledo in 2006.
He was a devoted father and husband while still making time to participate in community activities. In his younger years he enjoyed participating in Playmakers and Jaycees. He was a member of the Elks until his disease progressed. He spent many years coaching both his children's softball and baseball teams helping to mentor and guide many young athletes. No matter where he went, he never met a stranger. He talked to everyone he met as if they had been friends for years. He was a welcoming person who everyone felt comfortable and relaxed around him. He enjoyed traveling with his wife all over the United States including visiting many National Parks, Alaska and Hawaii. One of his passions was golf. If he wasn't playing in leagues or with friends and family, he would watch it on TV. Like many other Ohioans, he had a love for the Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. During football season on Sunday afternoons you could find him being "very vocal" watching the Browns.
He is survived by his wife, Patti Howell, his daughter Teresa Howell (Ron Marcelino), son Scott
Howell, granddaughter Wendy (Richard) Campbell, great grandsons Cole and Joseph, sisters Evelyn (Dick) Johnson and Janet (Mike) Zelms, sister-in-law Joyce Howell and many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bessie and Odell Howell, brothers, Willis Howell and Delmos Howell and sister-in-law, Delores Howell.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Emerson requested donations be made to the Gypsum Community Church, PO Box 120 Gypsum, Ohio where he was a member since he was a child.
