Emery J. Macko
Sandusky - Emery J. Macko, 89, of Sandusky, formally of Castalia, passed away peacefully late Monday morning, January 6, 2020, surrounded by family and friends at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky.
Born in Port Clinton, OH on September 19, 1930, the son of Emery and Anna (Lukac) Macko. In his younger days, Emery was a milk man, delivering milk in the Gypsum area. He later graduated from Port Clinton High School in 1949 and he was able to celebrate his 70th class reunion with his high school friends.
Emery then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He became a U.S. Marine Sergeant and received the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal while serving in the Marines. He was a Korean War Veteran.
After returning form the Korean War, Emery went to work for the Sandusky Ford Motor Company and worked there for 30 years, retiring in 1998. Emery loved to socialize and was a member of the V.F.W. Post # 2529, the American Legion Post # 83,the AMVETS Post # 17 and Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He was also an avid golfer who loved to golf in his spare time.
He married the love of his life, Nancy (Gustofson) Macko. They had two daughters, Jody (Rick) Rollins of Fort Wayne, IN and Shelly (Ken) Koelsch of Milan. Their daughters blessed his life with many grandchildren. Aaron (Andrea) Rollins and Heather Rollins, Michael (Alyssa) Koelsch, Mathew Koelsch and Kaylinn (Andy) Fovargue. Along with 6 great-grandchildren, Noah, Cierra, Breanna, Stella, Bryce and Jake.
Emery lost "his" Nancy in 2000. He then found his bright shiny star, Jeanne Boissoneault, and married her in 2001. His life was once dimmed again with the passing of Jeanne in 2018. He was blessed with 4 stepchildren, Brian (Polly) Boissoneault, Cindy (Bill) Montgomery, Linda (Mike) Graziani, and Hank (Kelly) Boissoneault; 10 stepgrandchildren and 5 step great grandchildren. Also survived by a brother, Tom (Kendra) Macko of West Chester, PA; a sister-in-law, Darlene Macko of Oak Harbor; a friend, Karen; and many nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives, Nancy (Gustofson) Macko and Jeanne (Boissoneault) Macko; and two brothers, John and Peter Macko.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 4-7 pm at the David F. Koch Funeral and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky. Prayers will be recited Friday morning January 10, 2020 at 9:40 am at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 510 Columbus Ave, Sandusky. Fr. Monte Hoyles officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Sandusky. Military honors to be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in his memory to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or to the Ohio Veterans Home Activity Fund, 3416 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, OH 44870.
Your memories and words of comfort may be shared with Emery's family at davidfkoch.com.
Published in the News Herald from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020