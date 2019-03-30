|
|
Rev Eric L. Martin
Sebring - Rev Eric L. Martin, 81, of Sebring passed away at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital on March 19, 2019. Rev. Martin was born on July 29, 1937, the son of the late John Samuel Sr. and Maebeth (Gardner) Martin. He served as a pastor for over 50 years at many churches in the East Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church in no particular order: Deersville, Sand Hill, Wooster, Christ Church in Canton, Faith Church Port Clinton, Sebring, Jewett, Loudonville, Sycamore, Saybrook, Macedonia, Lockwood, Duncan Falls, Sugar Grove, Gaysport, Spencer and Dillonvale.
Eric is survived by his children Jo Lynn (Christopher) Martin Englert of Hilliard, OH, Perry S. Martin of Los Angeles, California, Jason (Sue) Martin of Magnolia, OH. and a daughter-in-law Marlene Burdick-Martin of Springfield OR.; 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-grand niece; brother Lloyd G. (Roslyn) Martin of Louisville, GA, sister Myrna Martin (Frank) Wells of Atlanta GA, niece Mary Grace Martin (Ken) English of Louisville, GA. Besides his parents Eric was preceded in death by his wife Roseann, son David E. Martin, and brother John Samuel Martin Jr.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 10:30 AM at the Sebring United Methodist Church with Rev. Beth A. McGuire officiating. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM. Burial will take place at Ft. Steuben Cemetery in Wintersville, Ohio. You can view the obituary and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.
Published in the News Herald on Mar. 30, 2019