Ernest John Gresh
Port Clinton - Ernest John Gresh, 85, of Port Clinton, OH passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Elmwood Assisted Living & Skilled Nursing in Fremont, OH. He was born on July 11, 1934 in Marblehead, OH to John J. and Pauline (Glovinsky) Gresh. On July 11, 1956 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marblehead, OH he married Shirley Helen Sharp, and she survives. Ernest worked for the Ford Motor Co. for 39 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Port Clinton, over 50 year member of the Oliver H. Perry Masonic Lodge, Port Clinton, and the Port Clinton Order of the Eastern Star.
In addition to his loving wife, Shirley of 63 years he is survived by his children, Victoria Gresh, Kenneth (Sandra) Gresh, and Ernest J. (Jennifer Galford) Gresh, grandchildren, Garret Gresh and Ethan Gresh, siblings, Paula (Jim) Hough, James (Ruth) Gresh, and Rebecca (David) Mack, and sister-in-laws, Pat Gresh and Tilly Gresh, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ted, Tom, Dan, Paul, David Gresh, Nadine Black, and son-in-law Glenn Ullman.
Ernie enjoyed fishing, playing pinochle, landscaping his yard, helping his Masonic and Eastern Star family and his friends. He greeted everyone with a firm handshake, a big hug and a smile to lighten up the room. We will always remember the stories of swimming in the lake at the Marblehead Lighthouse, hanging out at the Marblehead Coast Guard and the perfect pole and lure to catch that trophy walleye and perch, or maybe the one that got away.
Visitation for Ernest will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 216 Washington St., Port Clinton. Oliver H. Perry Masonic Lodge will be conducting services beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by a time of sharing and then Eastern Star Services. Memorial contributions in memory of Ernest may be given to the Oliver H. Perry Masonic Lodge, Port Clinton, Port Clinton Order of the Eastern Star, or donor's choice. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020