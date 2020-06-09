Eugene H. Meisler
Catawba Island - Eugene H. Meisler, 81, Catawba Island, a loving husband, father, "Bompa", brother, and friend, passed away peacefully Monday, June 8, 2020, in the Providence Care Center.
He was born on September 25, 1938 in Sandusky, to the late Carl and Edna (Toft) Meisler.
Eugene was a third-generation member of the current fifth-generation Toft Dairy family. As a child, Eugene would often ride alongside his older brothers to help them run their daily milk routes. At the youthful age of fifteen, Eugene acquired a special license and officially started working for the family business as a part time, home delivery milkman in the early morning hours before school. He eventually took on the roll as a full-time milkman following his graduation from Sandusky High School in 1957.
Over Eugene's sixty-six + years of employment, he wore the many hats of milkman, salesman, President, and tour guide. He took pride in overseeing the expansion of the business from home delivery service to the modern retail facility it is today, working alongside his parents, brothers, son, nephews, and grandchildren. Eugene was presented with the Erie County Chamber of Commerce's "A-1" award for his "Buy Local" campaign in 1992, and the Breakfast of Champions award in 2018.
Many fondly referred to Eugene as "Mr. Tofts". He was very dedicated to his work and was proud of his family history. On any given day, you could find him sampling his products in the parlor, greeting little kids with his signature two-dollar bills, or telling jokes and enjoying conversation over coffee and a donut. He also enjoyed visiting Las Vegas and spending winters relaxing with his wife at their home in Tucson, Arizona.
Eugene worked as a volunteer firefighter for the Catawba Island Fire Department for 26 years and was a past President of the Catawba Island Zoning Board. He was a fifty-nine-year "Life Member" of the Port Clinton Elks Lodge #1718, a forty-four-year member of the Catawba Island Club, and a recent member of the V.F.W. Post 2529, Sandusky.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, July 19, 1959, Betty Ann "Babs" (Bauman) Meisler; son, Charles (Eileen Bryne) Meisler, Port Clinton; grandchildren, Logan (Megan Straw) Meisler, Port Clinton, Kendall (Brian) Meisler Seitz, Portland Oregon, and Morgan (Craig) Meisler Miller, Port Clinton; great-grandchildren, Riley Meisler, Madelynn Meisler, Nolan Meisler, and Liesl Miller; a brother, Thomas Meisler, Sandusky; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Robert Meisler, Russell Meisler and Donald Meisler.
Due to Covid 19 a private family graveside service will be held in Catawba Island Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Eugene's name may be made to Catawba Island Fire Department, 4730 E. Cemetery Rd., Port Clinton, OH 43452, Resurrection Lutheran Church, 2370 NE Catawba Rd., Port Clinton, OH 43452, or to Stein Hospice Service, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.
Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting toftfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Herald from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.