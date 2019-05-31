Eunice L. Edwards



Port Clinton - Eunice L. Edwards, 82, of Port Clinton flew off with the angels and butterflies on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Eunice was born February 6, 1937 to Walter and Ruth (Yelley) Wilburn. She was one of seven Wilburn Children. The love of her siblings lasted until the end. She married the love of her life Robert E. Edwards, Sr. on July 19, 1954 and he preceded her in death on June 18, 2018. Together they had three sons. Robert (Gina) Edwards, Jr, of Port Clinton, Gary L. Edwards of Port Clinton and Norman John (Kara) Edwards of Sandusky. Eunice was a devoted wife and mother.



Eunice was an active member of the Port Clinton Eastern Stars Chapter #267 and she previously worked as a house keeper at Lakeland Motel.



Left behind to celebrate her life are her sisters: Irene Ray, Mabel Royster, Ruby (Norm) Stierhoff; brothers: Orris (Annette) Wilburn, Dick (Carole) Wilburn; sister-in-law: Revha Wilburn. Eunice also leaves behind four grandchildren and two great-grandsons. Proceeding her in death were her husband: Robert E. Edwards, Sr and brother Dave Wilburn.



Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 am Monday, June 3, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH where visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Eastern Star memorial services will be held in the funeral home Sunday evening at 7:30pm. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the family. Published in the News Herald on May 31, 2019