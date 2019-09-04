|
Evelyn Mae Brunkhorst
Oak Harbor - Evelyn Mae Brunkhorst, 98, of Oak Harbor passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her residence. She was born on August 29, 1921 in Oak Harbor to Henry and Ina (Carstens) Meyer. Evelyn graduated from Oak Harbor High School in 1938. On June 16, 1943 she married Albert Brunkhorst and he preceded her in death on September 22, 1993. Evelyn worked years ago for Erie-Army Depot as a secretary. She also worked as a homemaker, as a marina owner/operator at Al's Harbor, as a farm owner/operator, and in hunting lodge & marsh management. Evelyn was a longtime member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oak Harbor where she enjoyed blanket tying to help underprivileged countries. She was also a member of the Order for Eastern Star. She enjoyed mowing her lawn and she loved to cook. She was best known for her pies and chocolate chip cookies, which she made weekly. She enjoyed spending time with her family the most.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Carol (Tim) Shaw, Mary Brunkhorst, and John (Joni) Brunkhorst, grandchildren, Rich & Christi (Shaw) Haddix, Joseph & Michelle Brunkhorst, Brad & Jenna (Brunkhorst) Britt, and Vince & Brittani (Shaw) Sell, and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, David Brunkhorst, and sisters, Thelma Seawater, Esther Behrens, and Eldonna Palmer.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Oak Harbor. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor. Interment will follow in Rusha Cemetery, Oak Harbor. Memorial contributions for Evelyn may be given to St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News Herald on Sept. 4, 2019