Evelyn Maybelle Dobson
Escondido, CA - Evelyn Maybelle Dobson, Age 87, Passed from this life 13 December 2019 in Escondido, California after an almost 10 year battle with alzheimer disease. Evelyn was born 18 May 1932 in Port Clinton to Ernest and Helen (Juby) Dubbert. She graduated from Port Clinton High School in 1950 where she studied accounting/bookkeeping.
After school she worked briefly for a local auto dealership and at the Camp Perry US Army facility. Following the initial Army Civil Service experience she was employed as a civil servant with the US Air Force and US Navy. Evelyn retired with 30 years' service in 1987 from the US Naval Hospital as a Budget Analyst.
While working at Wright-Patterson AFB, OH, in the summer of 1959, she meet William W. "Bill" Dobson, a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. After only a few dates Bill transferred for duty to Okinawa, Japan. In 1960 Evelyn moved to San Diego California. Bill returned to an Air Force Base in Southern California in early 1961. Evelyn and Bill continued to date and were married 26 Oct 1962 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Evelyn was proceeded in death by her parents. A Stepson D. Boyd Dobson.
Evelyn is survived by her Husband, Son Ernie and Wife Christina (Winn) Dobson, Grandson Jake, Granddaughter Shelby, and Great Granddaughter Marley, all of San Diego. Stepson Butch an Wife Rhonda Dobson, Step Grandson Craig and Wife (Erin) Dobson, Step Great Granddaughter Elle, Step Great Grandson Denver all of Amelia, OH. Step Granddaughter Katie Dobson and husband Michael Williams, Great Stepson Silas of Searcy AR.
Service are schedule to be held on December 31st, 11AM at the Miramar Memorial Cemetery in San Diego, California
Published in the News Herald from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019