Richwoods, MO - Fannie Walters, 71, died August 23, 2019 at home. Born October 27, 1947, in Port Clinton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Leslie W. and Florence Bower. She was preceded in death by her husband: Jack Walters, Sister: Elizabeth Moyreah Knodel and Carol Lee Nesbitt. She is survived by her children: Daughter, Stacy (Pete) Bay-Thebeau, Son, Robert D. (Erlina) Bay, Daughter, Cheri, (Gene) Arnold: Stepchildren: Dee Dee (Herb) Conn, Missy (Keith) Kauble, Jimmy (Jennifer) Walters, and Jackie (Alan) Walters. Sisters: Darla (Paul) Fisher, Marcia Chaffin, Bertha Gracely, and Janet (Harold) Skinner. Brother: Leslie H. (Kathy) Bowyer. Nine Grandchildren and 10 Great -Grandchildren. She was very strong in her faith, accepting the Lord as her Savior and attended United Pentecostal Church in Potosi, MO. She had a great spirit and outgoing personality. Loved spending time with family and friends, working crosswords puzzles and tending to her house plants. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and retired from Lutheran Memorial Nursing Home in Sandusky, Ohio. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com . Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in the News Herald on Sept. 11, 2019