Francis E. "Gene" Hermes
Port Clinton - Francis E. "Gene" Hermes, 85, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, OH. He was born March 10, 1934 in Oak Harbor, OH the son of Harley and Gertrude (Gumb) Hermes. He married Barbara Ahrens on Nov. 26, 1959 and she survives. He was a United States Army Veteran. Gene retired from the Ohio Turnpike as the Waste Water Treatment Operator/Building Check Man and previously worked for Snyder's Office Supply of Bellevue, OH. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Port Clinton and he was a 4th Degree Knight of the Oak Harbor Knights of Columbus. He was a Vintage Glass Specialist who enjoyed woodworking, wood refinishing and antiquing. He was a "Great Human Being".
Surviving are his wife: Barbara; son: Kevin Hermes of Port Clinton; daughter: Julie Fontana of Port Clinton; grandchildren: Nikolaus Fontana, Katherine Fontana; sisters: Helen Mack of Michigan, Marcella Ann Besel of California, Lois Thurman of Kansas, Barbara Hermes of Oak Harbor; nieces: Nancy (Mike) Zweibel of Nebraska, Ellen (Jack) Graham of Michigan, Dawn Thurman of Missouri; nephew: Jerry (Liz) Dreier of Youngstown. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister: Evelyn Dreier.
Visitation will be held 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 -8:00 pm Friday, November 29, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton ST. Port Clinton, OH. Knights of Columbus prayer services will be held Friday evening at 7:30 pm in the funeral home followed by the Rosary. Prayer services will conducted in the funeral home at 9:30 am Saturday followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison St. Port Clinton, OH. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Memorial contributions maybe given to Champions for Children C/O Port Clinton City Schools, 811 S. Jefferson St. Port Clinton, OH 43452 or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.
