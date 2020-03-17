|
|
Frank C. Krizan, Sr
Frank C. Krizan, Sr, 96, of Port Clinton, OH passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, OH. He was born November 5, 1923 in Genoa, OH the son of Frederick and Kathryn (Valesk) Krizan. He married Elizabeth Ceccoli on October 16, 1948 and she preceded him in death in 2014. Frank retired from John Klann Trucking where he was a truck driver. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Port Clinton. He was a United States Army veteran serving in World War II in the European Theatre and a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2480, Port Clinton, OH and a past member of the C.B. Club.
Surviving are his daughter: Darlene (Roger) Barnette of Port Clinton; sons: Donnie (Becky Johnson) Krizan of Port Clinton, Ronnie (Susan Stroh) Krizan of Sandusky; daughter-in-laws: Amy Krizan of Green Springs, Linda Krizan of Florida; grandchildren: Michelle (Chuck) Cutcher of Port Clinton, Hope (Matt) Adkins of Oak Harbor, Sarah (Rex) Wise of Port Clinton, Jessica Krizan of Florida, Brian Krizan of California; great-grandchildren: Jordan, Jamie Sue, Shelby, Reese, Claire, Antonio, Bryn, Maya, Kameron, Bryson, Malakai; great-great-grandchildren: Collin, Nolan, Everett, and Virgil. He was preceded in death by his wife: Elizabeth; sons: Frank Krizan, Jr, John Krizan; grandson: Donald "D.J." Krizan; sisters: Mildred, Kathryn and brothers: Joe and Marten.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be given to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com .
Published in the News Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020