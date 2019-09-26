Services
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Frank L. Ellis


1923 - 2019
Frank L. Ellis Obituary
Frank L. Ellis

Oak Harbor - Frank L. Ellis, 96, of Oak Harbor, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky. He was born on January 6, 1923 in Gallatin Co., KY to Henry and Eunice (Pryor) Ellis. On June 14, 1952 in Oak Harbor he married Ila J. Risch, and she survives. Frank served his country in the U.S. Navy as a medic and then a pharmacy mate during World War II, in which he served during D-Day at Normandy Beach. He worked as a sound technician for Whirlpool, Inc., Clyde, OH for 35 years, retiring in 1988. Frank also owned and operated a TV & radio repair business years ago. He enjoyed gardening, landscaping, painting, ceramics, wood burning, and especially woodworking, in which he did a lot of intricate scroll saw work. Frank was a member of St John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor, where he taught Catechism classes for many years.

In addition to his loving wife, Ila of over 67 years, he is survived by his daughter, Karen Ellis, grandson, Tyler Ellis, special niece & nephew: Deb & Steve Rohde, nieces & nephews, John Ellis, Dan Ellis, David Buehler, Dean Buehler, and Annette Sennish, and brothers-in-law, Gaillard Risch and Leroy Buehler. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Glenn Ellis, and brothers, Clyde and Wayne Ellis.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor, where funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019 by Reverend Rick Jensen. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor with military graveside honors. Memorial contributions in memory of Frank may be directed to Stein Hospice, Sandusky or St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News-Messenger & News Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
