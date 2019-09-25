|
|
Franklin D. Travillian, 84, of Port Clinton, OH, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at his home. He was born in Harlan, KY, a son of the late Matt & Iva (Murphy) Travillian.
Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, where he served as a medical specialist for 6 years. He was a long time employee of Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor, OH.
Frank is survived by his sisters, Colleen Bundy and Ruth Taylor, and a brother, David Travillian. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ruby Travillian; and brothers, Charles & Grover Travillian.
Private graveside services will be held at Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton. Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.
Published in the News Herald on Sept. 25, 2019