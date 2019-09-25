Services
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3141
Franklin D. Travillian

Franklin D. Travillian Obituary
Franklin D. Travillian, 84, of Port Clinton, OH, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at his home. He was born in Harlan, KY, a son of the late Matt & Iva (Murphy) Travillian.

Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, where he served as a medical specialist for 6 years. He was a long time employee of Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor, OH.

Frank is survived by his sisters, Colleen Bundy and Ruth Taylor, and a brother, David Travillian. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ruby Travillian; and brothers, Charles & Grover Travillian.

Private graveside services will be held at Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton. Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Port Clinton, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.
Published in the News Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
