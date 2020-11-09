Fred A. Agnello
Brighton, MI - Fred A. Agnello, 95, of Brighton, Michigan, formerly of Port Clinton, Ohio, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Caretel Inns of Brighton where he had lived the last couple years. Fred was born in Baucina, Italy on January 25, 1925, the son of Antonio and Serafina (Cuccia) Agnello. He came to the United States at the age of 10 and at 18 entered the U.S. Army serving during WWII. He earned the Bronze Star Medal for his heroic efforts to evacuate wounded during the attack on Monte Castellero.
Fred married the love of his life, Mary (Meinking), in Norwood, Ohio on June 2, 1956 and she preceded him in death on May 19, 2012 after 55 years of marriage. Fred was a graduate of Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio and worked as a metallurgical engineer for the former New Departure Corp. of Sandusky, Ohio, for 23 years, retiring in 1990. He had previously worked for General Electric and Ford Motor Company in Cincinnati.
Fred, a devoted Catholic, was a member of Immaculate Conception in Port Clinton. He was a lector, communion distributor and member of the Knights of Columbus #1750. He never met a raffle ticket he couldn't sell raising significant funds to support a number of local causes. He was an avid bowler with a 300 game and after retirement enjoyed several rounds of golf every week. Fred was also an Eagle Scout, active in the Port Clinton Elks #1718 and was a Life Member of the Homer D. Gardner Post #2480 VFW.
Fred is survived by his sons, Paul A. (Rhonda) Agnello and Michael A. (Sandra) Agnello, grandchildren, Sydney (Chad) Spisz, Michael Agnello, Jonathan Agnello and Caitlyn Agnello and great granddaughter, Siena Spisz. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brothers Anthony and Jack Agnello.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison St., Port Clinton, Ohio. Interment with military honors will follow in the Catawba Island Cemetery, Port Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Immaculate Conception or the Knights of Columbus.
