Frederick S. Wenger
Frederick S. Wenger

Port Clinton, OH - Frederick S. Wenger, 73, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on August 20, 1946 in Port Clinton, to the late Frederick S. and Marveleen L. (Strouse) Wenger, Sr.

He was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam War. In retirement, he was known as "Doing pretty good for an old guy when every day is Sunday!"

Survivors include his sons, Freddy (Ruthanne) Wenger and Davey (Hailey) Wenger; grandchildren, Cayla, Bryttany, Tressa, Madalynn, Jonathan, Samantha and Dustyn; great-granddaughter, Willow; and sister, Carolyn Jane Wenger.

Visitation will be held at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from Noon until Funeral Services at 1pm. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Port Clinton. Face masks will be required as well as social distancing.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com




Published in News Herald from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2020.
