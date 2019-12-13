Services
Elkton - Gary Lee Mras 80, of North East, Maryland- formerly of Newark, Ohio went home to the Lord December 12, 2019 at Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Elkton, MD.

Born in Danbury Township, Ohio to the late Julius and Matie (Brauer) Mrasz. Gary was a 1957 graduate of Lakeside High School, and then served honorably in the US Air Force from 1958-1962. He married Rebecca Purkey in February 1961, and worked as a civilian at Newark Air Force Base until his retirement in 1993. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Heath, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother Art and his wives Becky (2006) and Catherine (2018)

Left to remember him - his son, Mark Mras of Winston, GA. his daughter Amanda (Rich) Horst of North East, MD. His 4 grandchildren, Matthew (Julisa) Horst of Elkton, MD - Meghann Horst ( Jisu Myoung) of Seoul, South Korea, Hannah Horst (Dalton Coultas) of North East, MD and Kevin Mras of Powder Springs, GA. Also his 3 great grandchildren, Adalynn and Caroline Horst, and Nathaniel Coultas.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Christ Lutheran Church in Heath, Ohio or to The .

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in the News Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
