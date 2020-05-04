Services
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3121
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Lunsford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary W. Lunsford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary W. Lunsford Obituary
Gary W. Lunsford

Port Clinton - Gary W. Lunsford, 59, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 15, 1961 in Port Clinton, the son of Paul and Artie (Norris) Lunsford.

He worked as a Laborer at the former Standard Products and Uniroyal Manufacturing Plants. He enjoyed being outside, and could often be seen sitting on his deck or doing landscaping projects around his yard. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his daughter, Lindsey (Matthew) Lyster and their children; sisters, Brenda Hatt and Tammy (Ivan) Spallinger; brother, Jerry Lunsford; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Vollmer; brothers, David, Larry, Donny, Steve; and sisters, Regina and Susie.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 1 pm at Riverview Cemetery in Port Clinton. Everyone is welcome to attend. If so, please observe social distancing.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the , 740 Commerce Drive, Suite B, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

The Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now