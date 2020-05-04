|
Gary W. Lunsford
Port Clinton - Gary W. Lunsford, 59, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 15, 1961 in Port Clinton, the son of Paul and Artie (Norris) Lunsford.
He worked as a Laborer at the former Standard Products and Uniroyal Manufacturing Plants. He enjoyed being outside, and could often be seen sitting on his deck or doing landscaping projects around his yard. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his daughter, Lindsey (Matthew) Lyster and their children; sisters, Brenda Hatt and Tammy (Ivan) Spallinger; brother, Jerry Lunsford; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Vollmer; brothers, David, Larry, Donny, Steve; and sisters, Regina and Susie.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 1 pm at Riverview Cemetery in Port Clinton. Everyone is welcome to attend. If so, please observe social distancing.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the , 740 Commerce Drive, Suite B, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.
