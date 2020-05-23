|
Gene C. Deerhake, 78, of Lakeside-Marblehead, Ohio passed away May 23, 2020 in Sandusky, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary, and his children, Gary (Lisa) Deerhake and Greg (Sue) Deerhake; his granddaughters: Kelly (Chris) Leko, Kim (Mike) Zwier, and Karen Deerhake; his grandson: Andrew L. Deerhake; and great-grandsons: Cameron Leko and Carter Zwier. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Chris, parents, and three brothers.
Gene was born in New Knoxville, Ohio. He attended New Knoxville High School and Bowling Green State University. Gene met his lifelong love and partner Mary, in eighth grade. They met at a Sunday School picnic.
In 1962 Gene and Mary bought what is now Bass Haven North. In the early 1980's their two sons joined with Gene and Mary to develop Bass Haven Resort, which includes Bass Haven Marina, Bass Haven South, Bass Haven North and Bass Haven West. He was very proud that the four of them worked together for over 35 years.
Over the years, Gene had a variety of experiences. He taught 6th grade in Port Clinton for seven years. He served on the Danbury School Board for 16 years and was on Church Council. Gene had a private pilot's license with an instrument rating. He enjoyed flying his Piper Cherokee 6. This allowed them to fly west to the mountains or Colorado, to the south end of Texas and to the Florida Keys. They also flew the Bahamian Island Chain. He had a scuba divers license which allowed him to explore underwater. Exploring the Great Lakes by boat was also one of the activities they enjoyed. Golf, tennis and fishing was something he enjoyed. As he got older, he and Mary spent the winters in the Florida Keys.
At Gene's request, there will be a private memorial service at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel on May 28, 2020 with interment in Sackett Cemetery, Danbury Township. Memorial contributions may be given to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Online condolences may be shared with the family at
www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com .
Published in the News Herald from May 23 to May 25, 2020