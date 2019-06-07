|
Gene H. Mominee
Oregon, OH - Gene H. Mominee age 74 passed away Tuesday May 28th, 2019 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pat and Judy Wells, Sheila Mominee and his beloved daughter Amy.
Gene is survived by his son Robert (Louanna) Mominee, daughter Andrea Swope and grandchildren Emily (Christopher) Denny, Elizabeth Mominee and Summer Swope. Sister Nancy Mominee, Brother Jim Wells and sister Debbie (Bill) Morstadt, along with 8 nieces and nephews.
Gene proudly served in the US Navy aboard the USS Saratoga from 1964-1968. He worked for Colton Chemical in Oregon, Ohio for 33 years. After retiring he worked for Pathlabs.
Gene was a great man and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Memorial service to be held at Christ United Methodist Church in Oregon, OH on June 21, at 11:00 am.
Published in the News Herald on June 7, 2019