Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
George Clair Worthington


1928 - 2019
George Clair Worthington Obituary
George Clair Worthington

Catawba Island - George Clair Worthington, 90, of Catawba Island passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, Ohio. He was born November 11, 1928 in Cleveland, the son of Leonard and Ruby Worthington (Brion). George was a born hunter, fisherman, ramrod, and master chef. George was a veteran serving as a U.S. Army Corporal Medic. He attended Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. George met Sarah Graves while life guarding. They married and started a family moving to Findlay where the family grew to six children. George was a Findlay Jaycees Vice President.

Throughout his career, George worked for many local Findlay businesses, including The Ohio Fuel Gas Company, Hollywood Bar and Grill, Montooth Real Estate & Insurance, Findlay Country Club, and served as the Hancock County Deputy County Auditor.

He was a Life Member of the Royal Order of the Moose #1610 in Port Clinton, the National Wild Turkey Federation, and the National Rifle Association. George was an active Ohio hunter all his life and fished at every opportunity. George was a well-known cook held in high regard.

Later, George and the second love of his life, Brema Colvin, moved to Catawba Island near Port Clinton, Ohio in 1994 where they welcomed many guests to their island home. They frequently toured the US.

Surviving are 6 children: Steven (Denise) Worthington of Shelton, WA, Brian (Lesley) Worthington of Fort Myers, FL, Jeffrey (Nanci) Worthington of Loveland, CO, Gale Anderson of Catawba Island, OH, Todd Worthington of Bainbridge Island, WA, and Holly (Jim) Worthington of Natick, MA; a brother, Wayne B. (Rosemary) Worthington; 11 grandchildren: Brandon, Lindsay, Thomas, Christina, Marshall, Daniel, Joseph, Ruby, Faith, Keegan, and Zoe; 9 great-grandchildren: Ellie May, Colette, Mackenna, Anabelle, Nathan, Andrew, Benjamin, Mariah, and Juniper; and companion, Brema Colvin. He was preceded in death by three sisters: Jean Beck, Roberta Cole, and Mary Wolford.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Monday, March 11, 2019, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Pastor John Drymon will officiate, and burial will follow at Knollcrest Cemetery, Arcadia. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, March 10, 2019, from 1:00 - 5:00 PM. Memorial Donations can be made to the National Wild Turkey Federation and/or the National Rifle Association. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.coldrencrates.com.
Published in the News Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
