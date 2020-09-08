Georgiana R. Huizenga
Elmore - Georgiana R. Huizenga, 75, died Friday, September 4, 2020. She was born August 11, 1945 in Painesville, OH to the late George Blair and Mildred Louise (Cone) Sheers, Jr. She was a 1963 graduate of Alliance High School and a 1967 graduate of Bowling Green State University. On August 12, 1967 she married Keith G. Huizenga and he survives. Georgiana was the Director for the Elmore Public Library and the Genoa Library for many years. During this time, she led initiatives to incorporate technology and renovate the library. She was also the branch manager for the Wood County Library in Walbridge, OH. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Elmore where she had served as a past council president. She was an original member of the Elmore Mother's Club, Women's Study Club, and the 4th of July Bicentennial Celebration. She was an avid reader and loved traveling.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years Keith of Elmore; children: Andrew (Rachel) Huizenga of Reading, OH and Jennifer (Scott) Vargovich of Maumee, OH; grandchildren: Alexander and Madeline Huizenga; and sister Martha Guglielmo.
Visitation will be Thursday from 2-8pm at the Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore- Genoa Chapel, 19550 W. SR. 51, Elmore, OH 43416, with the family present from 2-4 & 6-8pm. Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, requirement of facial coverings and social distancing will be observed. Private Funeral Services will begin at 11am on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Funeral Home, with Pastor Margaret Mills officiating. Burial will be in Harris- Elmore Union Cemetery, Elmore. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be shared with the Harris-Elmore Public Library or Oral Cancel Foundation. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com
