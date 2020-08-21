Gerald Alan Kallenbach, Sr.
Port Clinton - Gerald Alan "Gerry" Kallenbach, Sr., 92, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Edgewood Manor Nursing Center, Port Clinton, Ohio. He was born on April 8, 1928 on the family farm near Grand Mound Iowa, the son of the late Alfred and Martha (Stankee) Kallenbach. On September 16, 1950 he married Claire Joan Mayer and she preceded him in death on May 29, 2015.
Gerry was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War.
Gerry worked in retail at the former Uhlman's Department Store and W.R. Thomas in Port Clinton until he retired in 1993. He was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Port Clinton where he spent many hours volunteering and helping out as needed.
He was also a member of the American Legion, the Port Clinton Elks Lodge, and due to his love for people and the city of Port Clinton, he served on Port Clinton City Council for several years. Gerry and Claire were honored to be named Port Clinton Citizens of the Year. He enjoyed restoring old cars, was an avid golfer, and loved to tinker. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include his son, Gerald A. (Belva) Kallenbach, Jr., Bowling Green, Ohio; daughter, Sally (Daniel) Paumier, Massillon, Ohio; son, Richard (Martha) Kallenbach, Fremont, Michigan; special friend, Joyce Dubbert; six grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Claire; son, Craig; granddaughter, Rachel Brumm; and five sisters.
Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11am at Riverview Cemetery in Port Clinton. All are welcome to attend, and face masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 135 Adams Street, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452.
Special Thanks to all the caregivers at Edgewood for their loving and tender care.
Online expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
The Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements.