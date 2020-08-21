1/1
Gerald Alan Kallenbach Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Alan Kallenbach, Sr.

Port Clinton - Gerald Alan "Gerry" Kallenbach, Sr., 92, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Edgewood Manor Nursing Center, Port Clinton, Ohio. He was born on April 8, 1928 on the family farm near Grand Mound Iowa, the son of the late Alfred and Martha (Stankee) Kallenbach. On September 16, 1950 he married Claire Joan Mayer and she preceded him in death on May 29, 2015.

Gerry was a Veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War.

Gerry worked in retail at the former Uhlman's Department Store and W.R. Thomas in Port Clinton until he retired in 1993. He was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Port Clinton where he spent many hours volunteering and helping out as needed.

He was also a member of the American Legion, the Port Clinton Elks Lodge, and due to his love for people and the city of Port Clinton, he served on Port Clinton City Council for several years. Gerry and Claire were honored to be named Port Clinton Citizens of the Year. He enjoyed restoring old cars, was an avid golfer, and loved to tinker. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his son, Gerald A. (Belva) Kallenbach, Jr., Bowling Green, Ohio; daughter, Sally (Daniel) Paumier, Massillon, Ohio; son, Richard (Martha) Kallenbach, Fremont, Michigan; special friend, Joyce Dubbert; six grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Claire; son, Craig; granddaughter, Rachel Brumm; and five sisters.

Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11am at Riverview Cemetery in Port Clinton. All are welcome to attend, and face masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 135 Adams Street, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452.

Special Thanks to all the caregivers at Edgewood for their loving and tender care.

Online expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

The Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 21, 2020
I was truly sorry to hear of Gerry's passing. My grandmother Jenny LaNier and I worked for him at W. R. Thomas for years. He was a very patient and kind manager there.
Cheryl LaNier Myers
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved