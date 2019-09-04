|
|
Gerald E. Neill
Port Clinton - Gerald E. Neill, 82, of Port Clinton died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Riverview Senior Healthcare Campus. He was born in Denver CO on January 22, 1937 to George and Dorothy Neill. He was a US Army Veteran and served during the Korean War, served in the Ohio National Gaurd and was a member of the Port Clinton American Legion. He was a Deputy Sheriff in Georgetown, CO and then worked for the Ford Motor Co., Sandusky. Gerald made leather goods and enjoyed painting miniatures, riding horses and model trains.
Survivors include: children: Loretta (Tim) Ceccoli, Ralph Neill, grandchildren: Shanan (Vicki) McLaughlin, Jen(Chad) Goodrich, Shantilla (Phelan) Young, Richard (Danielle) McLaughlin, and Kyle Ceccoli; 16 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Norma (Bennyhoff) Neill, sister: Winifred Tracey, grandchilren: Shawn McLaughlin, Shanda Trent and Gerald Henry Ceccoli.
Friends may call 5-7pm, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton. Private burial will take place at Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton. Memorial Donations may be made to the .
Published in the News Herald on Sept. 4, 2019