Services
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3121
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald E. Neill


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald E. Neill Obituary
Gerald E. Neill

Port Clinton - Gerald E. Neill, 82, of Port Clinton died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Riverview Senior Healthcare Campus. He was born in Denver CO on January 22, 1937 to George and Dorothy Neill. He was a US Army Veteran and served during the Korean War, served in the Ohio National Gaurd and was a member of the Port Clinton American Legion. He was a Deputy Sheriff in Georgetown, CO and then worked for the Ford Motor Co., Sandusky. Gerald made leather goods and enjoyed painting miniatures, riding horses and model trains.

Survivors include: children: Loretta (Tim) Ceccoli, Ralph Neill, grandchildren: Shanan (Vicki) McLaughlin, Jen(Chad) Goodrich, Shantilla (Phelan) Young, Richard (Danielle) McLaughlin, and Kyle Ceccoli; 16 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Norma (Bennyhoff) Neill, sister: Winifred Tracey, grandchilren: Shawn McLaughlin, Shanda Trent and Gerald Henry Ceccoli.

Friends may call 5-7pm, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton. Private burial will take place at Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton. Memorial Donations may be made to the .
Published in the News Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now