Geraldine K. Deal
Oak Harbor - Geraldine K. Deal, 74, of Oak Harbor, OH passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 26, 2020 at her home. She was born June 21, 1946 in Lake Garfield, FL the daughter of Wilmer and Rosie (Skipper) King. Geraldine previously worked at Ottawa County Riverview Health Care Campus.
Surviving are her husband: Kenneth Deal; children: Jim (Leslie) Reagan of Port Clinton, LeAnna (Norris) Gessinger of Tiffin, Jason (Kim) Deal of Port Clinton, Kim (Todd) Kuieck of Greensprings, Carrie (Bill) Moorman of Bowling Green; 18 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers: Albert "Doyle" (Betty) King of Florida, Joe (Kitty) King of Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Ray King.
A Celebration of Geraldine's Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com
. Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.