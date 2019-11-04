|
Geraldine Nason
Otterbein - Geraldine Nason, 87, of Marblehead, passed away November 4, 2019 at Otterbein
North Shore Retirement Village. She was born May 21, 1932 in Marblehead, OH the daughter of John and Anna (Walden) Lucas. She married Donald Nason of May 21, 1949 and he preceded her in death on March 26, 2012. Mrs. Nason was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marblehead, OH.
Surviving are her sons: Richard Reihling of Columbus, Charles (Dorthea) Nason of Port Clinton, Robert Nason of Oak Harbor, Edward (Sue) Nason of Florida, Francis (Robyn) Nason of Marblehead; daughters: Carolyn A. Castle of Sandusky, Anna M. (Patrick) May of Rocky Ridge, OH; 18 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren and sister: Anna Marie Mack of Solon, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings: Robert, Larry, Leon, John, Frances, Bernice and Louise.
Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 am Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Rd. Lakeside-Marblehead, OH where visitation will be held Wednesday from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Father James Brown will be officiating. Interment will follow in Sackett Cemetery, Danbury Township. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 Barclay St. Marblehead, OH 43440. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com .
Published in the News Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019