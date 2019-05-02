Glendon D. Everett



Oak Harbor - Glendon D. Everett, 94 of Oak Harbor, OH and Sun City Center, FL, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at South Bay Hospital in Sun City Center, FL. He was born March 9, 1925 in Salem Township, OH to the late Ernest and Caroline (Voelzke) Everett. He was a 1943 graduate of Salem- Oak Harbor High School. He served in the United States Army Air Corps during WW II and in his later years visited the WW II Memorial in Washington, D.C. as an honored participant in an Angel Flight. On May 1, 1947 he married the former Lois W. Baldwin who preceded him in death on June 9, 2009. Following a few winters in Florida, he met Donna (Fosse) DeNeut of LaPorte City, IA and they were married March 9, 2012.



Glendon owned and operated Everett's Hay and Straw in Oak Harbor, with his family, retiring in 1990. He was the 1981 president of the National Hay Association. He also became an AOPA Pilot, flying all over the US, and owned his own plane. He was a lifelong member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor. He also held memberships in American Legion Post #114, Oak Harbor Masonic Lodge #495 F.&A.M., and Order of the Eastern Star, all in Oak Harbor. He loved traveling and flying.



Survivors include his wife Donna of Sun City Center, FL; sons: Mark Everett of Elmore, OH, Paul (Cheryl) Everett of Newport, MI, and David (Sally) Everett of Oak Harbor; grandchildren: Mary (Mike) Morse, Dale (Marisha) Everett, Christopher (Tracy) Everett, Stephanie (fiancé Chris) Everett, and Kenen Everett; great- grandchildren: JoAnn, Christopher, D.J., and Dylan; and great-great grandson Jayden. Glendon was also preceded in death by his sisters Evelyn Kleinhans and Roberta Damschroder, and daughter- in- law Jackie Everett. Donna's family would like to extend their condolences and gratitude for the years they enjoyed with Glen.



A Memorial Service will begin at 2pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 122 W. Ottawa St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449 with the family to receive friends beginning at 1pm until the time of Services at the Church. A luncheon will follow in the Social Hall of the Church. Those wishing to make Memorial Contributions are asked to consider St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com. Published in the News Herald on May 2, 2019