Glenn Albin (Bud) Kluding



Catawba Island - Glenn Albin (Bud) Kluding, 88, of Catawba Island, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky, Ohio. He was born on April 14, 1930 in Sandusky, Ohio, the son of Albin and Margaret (Moltz) Kluding. On October 11, 1958 he married Connie Bateson and she survives.



Glenn was a veteran of the United States Army, having served our country during the Korean War from 1951-1953. He then worked as a supervisor at the Foster Grant Company in Sandusky until his retirement in 1993.



He was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Sandusky, member of the Sandusky VFW Post 2529; American Legion in Florida, and the Port Clinton Elks Lodge 1718. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, and watching sports, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Cleveland Browns. He was also a Notre Dame fan.



Survivors include his loving wife, Connie; son, Scott (Josie) Kluding, Catawba Island; grandchildren, Eric (Michelle) Nowak and Gina Nowak; great-grandchildren, Charlie and Avery Nowak; sisters, Marianne Scott, Huron, Ohio and Virginia Niehm, Sandusky, Ohio; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Ronald Kluding.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 5-7pm at the Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Road, Lakeside-Marblehead, Ohio.



Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home with Father James Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Catawba Island Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.



Published in the News Herald on Mar. 8, 2019