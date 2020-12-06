1/1
Glenn N. Wood
Glenn N. Wood

Vermilion - Glenn N. Wood, 86, of Vermilion, died Friday, December 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness.

He was born February 12, 1934 in Port Clinton and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 12 years moving from Perkins Township.

Glenn worked as machinist for New Departure Hyatt in Sandusky, Ohio for 38 1/2 years retiring in 1991.

He was a member of Sandusky Amvets, Sandusky Eagles, and the Sandusky American Legion. He loved going to the horse races with his friend, Sam "Red" Edwards, and playing bingo.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Yvonne (nee Kessler) Wood of Vermilion; son, James (Bonnie) Wood of Port Clinton, daughters, Stacey (Wes) Hurst of Sevierville, TN, Neccia Wood of Huron, and Kimberly (Kelly) Neal of Vermilion; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren, and long time friends, Dave and Sharon Beggs, Rose and D.J. Johnson, Erica Maples, and Bob and Linda Beaudin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry S. and Ethel (nee Aust) Wood and brothers, Kenneth and Lloyd Wood..

Family services will be held later.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line Sandusky, OH 44870.

Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.




Published in News Herald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
December 6, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
