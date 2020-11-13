1/1
Glenn W. Wahlers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glenn W. Wahlers

Glenn W. Wahlers, 82, of Port Clinton and later Castalia passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL. He was born April 2, 1938 in Port Clinton, OH the son of the late Eugene & Cletora (King) Wahlers.

Glenn was a retired welder & machinist. He served his county in the U.S. Army.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Bellevue, Bellevue Eagles Aerie 490, Sandusky Post 83 American Legion, and the Port Clinton Moose Lodge 1610.

Glenn enjoyed playing cards, spending time with his family and the simple pleasures of life.

Survivors include his son, Gary (Ted Dyrdek) Wahlers of St. Petersburg, FL, daughters Gail (Al Carnicom) Miller of Port Clinton, stepdaughters, Penny Henthorne of Central, SC and Denise Perrin of Huron, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Betty (Muntz) Wahlers whom he married Dec. 3, 1983, brothers, Keith & Dale Wahlers, son in laws, Tom Miller, Kevin Perrin, and Mitch Henthorne.

It is with love and care for the community the family will be holding a private graveside service at Bellevue Cemetery. Foos and Foos Funeral Service, Bellevue is in care of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 209 Southwest St., Bellevue, OH 44811 or the Erie County Humane Society, 1911 Superior St, Sandusky, OH 44870

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Herald from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved