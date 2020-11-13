Glenn W. Wahlers
Glenn W. Wahlers, 82, of Port Clinton and later Castalia passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL. He was born April 2, 1938 in Port Clinton, OH the son of the late Eugene & Cletora (King) Wahlers.
Glenn was a retired welder & machinist. He served his county in the U.S. Army.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Bellevue, Bellevue Eagles Aerie 490, Sandusky Post 83 American Legion, and the Port Clinton Moose Lodge 1610.
Glenn enjoyed playing cards, spending time with his family and the simple pleasures of life.
Survivors include his son, Gary (Ted Dyrdek) Wahlers of St. Petersburg, FL, daughters Gail (Al Carnicom) Miller of Port Clinton, stepdaughters, Penny Henthorne of Central, SC and Denise Perrin of Huron, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Betty (Muntz) Wahlers whom he married Dec. 3, 1983, brothers, Keith & Dale Wahlers, son in laws, Tom Miller, Kevin Perrin, and Mitch Henthorne.
It is with love and care for the community the family will be holding a private graveside service at Bellevue Cemetery. Foos and Foos Funeral Service, Bellevue is in care of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 209 Southwest St., Bellevue, OH 44811 or the Erie County Humane Society, 1911 Superior St, Sandusky, OH 44870
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.foosfuneral.com