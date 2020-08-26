Gordon E. Sandwisch
Oak Harbor - Gordon E. Sandwisch, 86, of Oak Harbor, OH passed away August 26, 2020 at Ohio Veterans Home, Sandusky, OH. Gordon was born December 18, 1933 in Elmore, OH the son of Theodore and Leona (Martin) Sandwisch. He married Noreen Wadsworth on March 17, 1956 and she preceded him in death on August 25, 2017. He was a United States Navy veteran serving during the Korean War. He worked at Erie Army Depot as a missile inspector and then he was a Service Technician for General Electric for 27 years retiring in 1993. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Port Clinton where he was a Eucharistic Minister and served on the hospitality committee. He volunteered for 11 years with WSOS Meals on Wheels and was a site manager for Oak Harbor and Genoa. He was a member of the Oak Harbor Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Surviving are his son: Michael (Beth) Sandwisch of Port Clinton; daughter: Patti Jo (Michael) Hipp of Pemberville, OH; daughter-in-law: Cindy Sandwisch of Oak Harbor; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister: Joan McCoy of Woodville, OH. He was preceded in death by his wife: Noreen; parents; son: Thomas; one grandson and sister: Bertha Jean Myles.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father Jonathon Waite, 10:00 am Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison St. Port Clinton, OH. Visitation will be held Friday from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St. Oak Harbor, OH. Interment will be in Rusha Cemetery, Carroll Township. Memorial contributions may be given to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Immaculate Conception Catholic School or Ohio Veterans Home. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserpriesman.com