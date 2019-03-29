|
Gwendolyn "Gwen" McKinney
Oak Harbor - Gwendolyn "Gwen" McKinney, 87, of Oak Harbor, passed away peacefully at Ottawa Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor, on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Gwen was born on January 19, 1932 in Pittsburgh, PA to Robert & Violet (Melber) Ott.
Gwen was a 1949 graduate of Homestead High School. She worked in the offices of Kelsey Hayes and Moore Business Forms until her retirement in 1992. Gwen lived in Fremont until 1985. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Boniface Church in Oak Harbor. Gwen had to be one of the biggest sports fans of all things Pittsburgh. She LOVED the Penguins, Pirates, and especially, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On December 20, 1952, Gwen married James E. McKinney, Sr. in Greensburg, PA. Together, they celebrated 26 years of marriage until his passing in October 1979. Surviving Gwen are her children, Gail (Doug) Shannon of Pompano Beach, FL, James (Judy) McKinney of Port Clinton, and Lynn McKinney of Oak Harbor; sister, Cindy (Jerry) Spinneweber of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Shannon (Sean) Roberts, Nelly (Mike) Kelley, Emily (Kevin) Snell, and James McKinney; niece and nephew Karen and Jeff Spinneweber.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, James McKinney.
Graveside Services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, beginning at 9:45 a.m. Father Tim Ferris will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Stein Hospice of Sandusky or to Riverview Health Care for the loving support and care their staffs have given.
Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019