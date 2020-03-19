|
Harry L. Tommer, Jr.
Port Clinton - Harry L. Tommer, Jr., 75, of Port Clinton, OH passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky, OH. He was born April 4, 1944 in North Royalton, OH the son of Harry L. and Margaret (Skrant) Tommer, Sr. He married Paulette Nagelski on September 24, 1966 and she survives. Harry started Right Way Marine in 1983 and was joined in business by his son, Harry Tommer, III in 1994. After retirement he enjoyed growing vegetables in his garden and taking care of his fruit trees. Harry was a United States Army Veteran, past member of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1610, Port Clinton and a Life Member and Patron of the NRA.
Surviving are his wife: Paulette; son: Harry (Julie Zelms) Tommer, III of Port Clinton; grandson: Dawson Tommer of Port Clinton. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry Tommer.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com
Published in the News Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020