Hazel A. Kohbarger
Oak Harbor - Hazel A. Kohbarger, 77 of Oak Harbor, OH died Friday, October 9, 2020 at her home under Hospice care. She was born July 5, 1943 in Marion, OH to the late Dana and Mary (Wilkinson) Cranston. She was a 1961 graduate of Marion Harding High School. Hazel owned and operated the Town & Country Restaurant (now A la Carte) in Port Clinton, OH before retiring in 2007 from the former Brush- Wellman (now Materion) as a Press Operator. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Oak Harbor. She also held memberships in the Port Clinton Elks Lodge, V.F.W. Auxiliary in Oak Harbor, and the Quilt Guild in Port Clinton. Hazel also helped to organize the City of Port Clinton Sesquicentennial Anniversary.
Survivors include her companion of 33 years, Gary Cagle of Oak Harbor; children: Pam Hatfield of Oak Harbor and William (Lisa) Kohbarger of Minden, NV; grandchildren: Amanda Hatfield, Jonathan Hatfield, Noah Kohbarger, and Thessy Wilcox; great- grandchild Preslee "Peanut" Brown; brother Ronald (Insook) Cranston of Seoul, Korea; and sister Sharon McKenzie of Marion, OH. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Dale and Donald Cranston.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-8pm at the Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel. Services will begin at 11am on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, the Funeral Home would like to remind family and friends of the State mandates regarding Face Coverings and Social Distancing. Memorial Contributions may be made to Promedica Heartland Hospice. Those who wish to share a story or leave a condolence with the family are asked to visit www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com
