Henry "Hank" Sivinski
Port Clinton - Henry "Hank" Sivinski, Sr. 93, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor, Ohio. He was born June 15, 1927, the son of Stanley and Mary Zbrizney-Sivinski. Hank married Lillian M. Burkhart on June 27, 1948. She preceded him in death on October 15, 2016. He is also preceded in death by his brother's Stanley (Babe) Sivinski, and John (Jonick) Sivinski.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Port Clinton, Ohio. Hank was an avid golfer, with 6 holes in one! He also enjoyed bowling and has bowled a 300 game and a 298 game. Hank also took first prize in Chess tournaments as well. He loved to play the accordion, the organ, and any type of keyboards. Hank also loved the college football team, Notre Dame.
Surviving are his sons: Henry "Skeeter" (Ramona) Sivinski, Jr. of Phoenix, AZ, John (Josette) Sivinski of Cleveland, Ohio; daughter: Tanya Bahnsen of Port Clinton, Ohio. Grandchildren: Scott Sivinski, Sonia Bahnsen (great grandchildren- Tré and LaShaé), and additional Grandsons, John "Jack" Sivinski, Jared Sivinski, and Keith Sivinski.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
