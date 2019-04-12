Hilda M. Michel



Oak Harbor - Hilda M. Michel, 85, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 14, 1933, a daughter of the late Frank & Catherine (Schmitz) Keil. Formerly Sr. Merici of the Sisters of St. Francis, Tiffin, Hilda later worked in the library of the former Mary Manse College, Toledo.



On April 15, 1967, she married Kenneth J. Michel, and he preceded her in death on June 26, 2011. Together they worked on the family farm and vegetable stand near Oak Harbor. Hilda was the secretary at R.C. Waters Elementary School, Oak Harbor, for many years and was a substitute aid. An active member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor, she was a former organist and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and the Corda Club. Hilda and Ken enjoyed traveling after their retirement and visited many places in the U.S. and Europe. She was "always busy" and volunteered her time with the Holiday Bureau and Meals on Wheels. Hilda enjoyed reading, playing the piano at Riverview, and going out to eat with her friends.



She is survived by her sons, Ed (Katie) Michel, Joliet, IL and Frank Michel, Oak Harbor; sisters, Sr. Angie Keil, OSF/T, Boonville, KY and Dorothy Murawa, Toledo; and grandchildren, Kyle, Paige, & Daniel Michel. She was preceded in death by her son, Greg Michel, and a sister, Mary Lou Westhoven.



The family will receive friends from 2-8 PM Sunday at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor, where a Christian Wake service will be held at 7:30 PM Sunday. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 215 Church St., Oak Harbor, where friends may call after 9:00 AM Monday. Rev. Timothy F. Ferris will officiate, and interment will follow at Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor.



Following the services, a luncheon will be served in the undercroft of St. Boniface Church. Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider St. Boniface Church or School, the Sisters of St. Francis, Tiffin, or Heartland Hospice.