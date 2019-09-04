Services
Jenkins Funeral Chapel
2914 Dover Center Road
Westlake, OH 44145
(440) 871-0711
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:30 PM
Westlake United Methodist Church
27650 Center Ridge Road
Westlake, OH
Howard R. Erskine

Howard R. Erskine Obituary
Howard R. Erskine

- - Howard R. Erskine "Rod", age 86, beloved husband of the late Mary M. Erskine (nee Berdan). Dear father of Nancy Trexler (Phil), Patricia "Tricia" Erskine and the late David Erskine. Loving grandfather of Felicia Brewster, Jason Clark and Michael Trexler. Memorial service, Saturday, September 7 at 4:30 pm at Westlake United Methodist Church, 27650 Center Ridge Road, Westlake. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association Northern Ohio Chapter, 6155 Rockside Road, Independence, OH, 44131.
Published in the News Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
