Ida Ruth Hahn
Port Clinton - Ida Ruth Hahn, 71, of Port Clinton, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Stein Hospice, Sandusky with her granddaughter Emma Hahn and Jacqueline MacDowell by her side. She was born on November 22, 1948 in Painesville, Ohio to the late Rev. Bela & Ida (Tarczali) Bacso.
Ida was a teacher for the Port Clinton Public Schools for 30 years, retiring in June 2000. In 1970, she was offered the job of teaching HPE at Port Clinton High School with one stipulation, she must also agree to coach the freshmen, jv. and varsity cheerleaders. She had absolutely no background in cheerleading, but agreed to accept the challenge. For the next 12 years, she developed expertise as a cheerleading coach. She spent summers working for the United States Cheerleaders Association directing summer cheerleading camps across the country. Ida completed her Master's Degree at MSU in 1975 with a research project titled "The Role of the Cheerleading Advisor in Meeting Educational Objectives though Cheerleading." One of her fondest memories was in 1982, when the PCHS Cheerleading Team took first place at the World International Cheerleading Championships in Chicago. Throughout her years at PCHS, Ida developed a very special bond with her cheerleaders and they affectionately call her "Botch".
On June 24, 2000, Ida married Rev. Robert Hahn in Port Clinton. Together, they shared 10 amazing years until Bob's passing in 2011.
She was member of the Trinity United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, was the secretary of the Church Council, active in the United Methodist's Women's Club and the Sarah Circle at Church. Ida was on the Board for the American Heart Association, the Ohio Association of Health & Physical Education, the American Federation of Teachers and Delta Kappa Gamma. She enjoyed playing in the Port Clinton Recreation Volleyball Team.
In 2016, Ida was inducted into the PCHS Athletic Hall of Fame. During the ceremony she said: "Yes--even though I am a senior citizen, my memory is still intact and I now have a very special evening to add to my memories. Reconnecting with all of my cheerleaders and students means the world to me. Bob Hope said it best. Thanks for the memories!"
In retirement, Ida continued substitute teaching at Port Clinton and Oak Harbor Schools until 2019. She LOVED to travel, and had been on 22 cruises and her 23rd was planned for January 2020. She was an avid Cleveland Indians Fan.
Survivors include her step-sons: Mark Robert (Nancy) Hahn, Timothy John (Lynne) Hahn, Andrew David Hahn and Dr. Fernando (Rosa Maria) Tricta; 8 grandchildren, sisters, Lynn Pullar and Rosalie (Jim) Gainer; niece, Lynn Jereb; nephews, Mark (Liz) Gainer, Todd Gainer, and David Pullar; great-niece, Leah Jereb; great-nephew, Andrew Gainer; many loving cousins as well as her extended family of PCHS cheerleaders and students. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. Robert Hahn; and sister, Elizabeth "Liz" Bacso.
Memorial Service for Ida will be conducted at 11am, Friday, September 11, 2020 in Trinity United Methodist Church, 135 Adams Street, Port Clinton, Ohio, 43452. Friends may call on from 9am until time of service in the church. Interment will follow in Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations in memory of Ida may be given to Trinity United Methodist Church, Port Clinton. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Port Clinton - Ida Ruth Hahn, 71, of Port Clinton, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Stein Hospice, Sandusky with her granddaughter Emma Hahn and Jacqueline MacDowell by her side. She was born on November 22, 1948 in Painesville, Ohio to the late Rev. Bela & Ida (Tarczali) Bacso.
Ida was a teacher for the Port Clinton Public Schools for 30 years, retiring in June 2000. In 1970, she was offered the job of teaching HPE at Port Clinton High School with one stipulation, she must also agree to coach the freshmen, jv. and varsity cheerleaders. She had absolutely no background in cheerleading, but agreed to accept the challenge. For the next 12 years, she developed expertise as a cheerleading coach. She spent summers working for the United States Cheerleaders Association directing summer cheerleading camps across the country. Ida completed her Master's Degree at MSU in 1975 with a research project titled "The Role of the Cheerleading Advisor in Meeting Educational Objectives though Cheerleading." One of her fondest memories was in 1982, when the PCHS Cheerleading Team took first place at the World International Cheerleading Championships in Chicago. Throughout her years at PCHS, Ida developed a very special bond with her cheerleaders and they affectionately call her "Botch".
On June 24, 2000, Ida married Rev. Robert Hahn in Port Clinton. Together, they shared 10 amazing years until Bob's passing in 2011.
She was member of the Trinity United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, was the secretary of the Church Council, active in the United Methodist's Women's Club and the Sarah Circle at Church. Ida was on the Board for the American Heart Association, the Ohio Association of Health & Physical Education, the American Federation of Teachers and Delta Kappa Gamma. She enjoyed playing in the Port Clinton Recreation Volleyball Team.
In 2016, Ida was inducted into the PCHS Athletic Hall of Fame. During the ceremony she said: "Yes--even though I am a senior citizen, my memory is still intact and I now have a very special evening to add to my memories. Reconnecting with all of my cheerleaders and students means the world to me. Bob Hope said it best. Thanks for the memories!"
In retirement, Ida continued substitute teaching at Port Clinton and Oak Harbor Schools until 2019. She LOVED to travel, and had been on 22 cruises and her 23rd was planned for January 2020. She was an avid Cleveland Indians Fan.
Survivors include her step-sons: Mark Robert (Nancy) Hahn, Timothy John (Lynne) Hahn, Andrew David Hahn and Dr. Fernando (Rosa Maria) Tricta; 8 grandchildren, sisters, Lynn Pullar and Rosalie (Jim) Gainer; niece, Lynn Jereb; nephews, Mark (Liz) Gainer, Todd Gainer, and David Pullar; great-niece, Leah Jereb; great-nephew, Andrew Gainer; many loving cousins as well as her extended family of PCHS cheerleaders and students. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. Robert Hahn; and sister, Elizabeth "Liz" Bacso.
Memorial Service for Ida will be conducted at 11am, Friday, September 11, 2020 in Trinity United Methodist Church, 135 Adams Street, Port Clinton, Ohio, 43452. Friends may call on from 9am until time of service in the church. Interment will follow in Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations in memory of Ida may be given to Trinity United Methodist Church, Port Clinton. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Herald from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.