Services
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3141
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
1124 Fulton Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Riverview Cemetery
Port Clinton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ilene Witt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ilene V. Witt


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ilene V. Witt Obituary
Ilene V. Witt

Port Clinton - Ilene V. Witt, 88, of Port Clinton, OH passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor, OH. She was born October 19, 1931 in Port Clinton, the daughter of Rollan and Marie (Walker) Slauterbeck. She married Ralph Witt on April 12, 1948 and he preceded her in death on October 20, 1988. Ilene previously worked at Ame Packaging and Riverview Health Care Campus retiring in 1995.

Surviving are her daughters: Jean (John) Zetzer, Karen (Chuck) Zillman, Tanya (Jerry) Blatt, Tracie (Joe) Waters all of Port Clinton; eleven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister Alma Henley of Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter: Diana Saunders; sisters: Ethel Whiting, Donna Rasy; brothers: Rollan Slauterbeck, Fritz Slauterbeck and Chuck Slauterbeck.

Visitation will be 10:00am - 12:30 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice or . Online condolences may be shared with the family at

www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.
Published in the News Herald from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ilene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser
Download Now