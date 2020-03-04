|
Ilene V. Witt
Port Clinton - Ilene V. Witt, 88, of Port Clinton, OH passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor, OH. She was born October 19, 1931 in Port Clinton, the daughter of Rollan and Marie (Walker) Slauterbeck. She married Ralph Witt on April 12, 1948 and he preceded her in death on October 20, 1988. Ilene previously worked at Ame Packaging and Riverview Health Care Campus retiring in 1995.
Surviving are her daughters: Jean (John) Zetzer, Karen (Chuck) Zillman, Tanya (Jerry) Blatt, Tracie (Joe) Waters all of Port Clinton; eleven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and sister Alma Henley of Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter: Diana Saunders; sisters: Ethel Whiting, Donna Rasy; brothers: Rollan Slauterbeck, Fritz Slauterbeck and Chuck Slauterbeck.
Visitation will be 10:00am - 12:30 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH. Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Memorial contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice or . Online condolences may be shared with the family at
