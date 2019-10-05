|
|
Irene Louise Luebcke
Port Clinton - Irene Louise Luebcke, 99, of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Ottawa County Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor, Ohio. She was born on September 22, 1920 in Oak Harbor Ohio, the daughter of George and Martha (Hoffman) Schroeder, Sr. On October 12, 1940 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Oak Harbor, she married Donald L. Luebcke and he preceded her in death on October 10, 2007.
Irene worked at the Erie Ordinance Depot in Port Clinton until it closed. She then worked at her husband's business, Don Luebcke's Plumbing and Heating as a bookkeeper and Co-Owner until she retired.
She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Oak Harbor; member of the Port Clinton American Legion Ladies Auxillary. She loved music, especially playing the organ and piano. She was a proud supporter of the Humane Society of Ottawa County.
Survivors include her daughter, Ellen (Bob) Knell, Toledo, Ohio; son, Brad Luebcke, Port Clinton; grandchildren, Dave (Lisa) Luebcke, Sara (Mike) Itter, Scott (Jessica) Luebcke, Lisa (Josh) Kline; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Izaak, Mattie, Caden, Alex, Lilly, Mason, Maxwell, Emma; and brother, Donald Schroeder, Oak Harbor. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Denise Fisher; sisters, Leona Heiserman, Loretta Fick, Evelyn Bates, Eleanor Witt, Marian Rohda; and brother, George Schroeder, Jr.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 9 am until Funeral Services at 11 am at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton, with Pastor Dave Voll officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 Sand Road, Port Clinton, Ohio 43452
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News Herald on Oct. 5, 2019