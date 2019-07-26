|
Iva Della Wightman (nee Skinner)
Genoa, OH - Iva Della Wightman (nee, Skinner), 81, of Genoa, Ohio, and formerly of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her son's home in Port Clinton. She was born on April 19, 1938, the daughter of Lloyd and Alice Skinner. On August 2, 1954 she married Wesley Ralph Wightman, Sr. and he preceded her in death on January 26, 2013.
Iva was a 65 year member of the Jehovah's Witness congregation in Oak Harbor. She enjoyed fishing and being a naturalist. Most importantly, family was everything to her, and she enjoyed spending time with them.
Survivors include her sons: Wesley (Tammy) Wightman, Jr, Port Clinton, Bret (Cindy) Wightman, Elwood, Indiana, Todd (Kelly) Wightman, Pemberville, Ohio; daughters, Shelly (Bill) Young, Green Springs, Ohio, and Brenda (James) Deininger, Gibsonburg, Ohio; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Violet Brough, Port Clinton, Tana Colanduoni, Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania, Sheila Verb, Oak Harbor, Ohio; brothers, Terry Skinner, Cocoa, Florida, Norvin Skinner, Akron, Ohio and Darwin Skinner, Fremont, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers, Leroy Skinner and Blaine Skinner, and great-granddaughter, Kara Chime.
There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, July, 30, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 7701 W. State Route 163, Oak Harbor, Ohio 43449.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jehovah's Witness Congregation or to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.
Published in the News Herald on July 26, 2019