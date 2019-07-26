Services
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3121
Resources
More Obituaries for Iva Wightman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iva Della (Skinner) Wightman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iva Della (Skinner) Wightman Obituary
Iva Della Wightman (nee Skinner)

Genoa, OH - Iva Della Wightman (nee, Skinner), 81, of Genoa, Ohio, and formerly of Port Clinton, Ohio passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her son's home in Port Clinton. She was born on April 19, 1938, the daughter of Lloyd and Alice Skinner. On August 2, 1954 she married Wesley Ralph Wightman, Sr. and he preceded her in death on January 26, 2013.

Iva was a 65 year member of the Jehovah's Witness congregation in Oak Harbor. She enjoyed fishing and being a naturalist. Most importantly, family was everything to her, and she enjoyed spending time with them.

Survivors include her sons: Wesley (Tammy) Wightman, Jr, Port Clinton, Bret (Cindy) Wightman, Elwood, Indiana, Todd (Kelly) Wightman, Pemberville, Ohio; daughters, Shelly (Bill) Young, Green Springs, Ohio, and Brenda (James) Deininger, Gibsonburg, Ohio; nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Violet Brough, Port Clinton, Tana Colanduoni, Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania, Sheila Verb, Oak Harbor, Ohio; brothers, Terry Skinner, Cocoa, Florida, Norvin Skinner, Akron, Ohio and Darwin Skinner, Fremont, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, brothers, Leroy Skinner and Blaine Skinner, and great-granddaughter, Kara Chime.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, July, 30, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 7701 W. State Route 163, Oak Harbor, Ohio 43449.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jehovah's Witness Congregation or to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, Ohio 44870.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

The Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 216 Washington Street, Port Clinton assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in the News Herald on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now