Ivan GarnOak Harbor - Ivan Garn, 89, of Oak Harbor, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Ohio Veterans Home, Sandusky. He was born on July 24, 1931 in Gibsonburg, Ohio to Clayton and Matilla (Campbell) Garn.Ivan was a proud Army Veteran. He was a life time member of the VFW, a member of the Concerned Citizens of Oak Harbor Board in Oakwood Manor, the Farm Bureau Farmer's Union and St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Ivan loved going to garage sales and to the races. Ivan and his wife, Phyllis, also loved to travel. He worked as a millwright at Lucky Motor Wheel until his retirement in 1992On June 26, 1954, Ivan married Phyllis Keesecker in Gibsonburg and she survives. Together, they had 3 children, daughter, Mary Ellen (James) Tabbert of Oak Harbor; sons, Kevin Aaron Garn of Oak Harbor and Michael John (Kelly) Garn of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Justin Tabbert, Emily (Lee) Carolus, Ashley Tabbert, Monica Tabbert, Matthew Garn, Isaiah Garn, Zachary Garn, Andrew and Angela Kenmir; and great grandchildren, Jonah, Micah, Kenton, Haven, Melody, Timothy & Harper. He was preceded in death by his parents.Visitation will be 2-4pm and 6-8pm, Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory, 165 E Water Street. Funeral Services will be conducted 10 am, Saturday, October 31, 2020 at St Paul's Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor. Burial to follow in West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg, OH. Memorial donations in Ivan's name may directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 9789 W. Oak Harbor Southeast Road, Oak Harbor, Ohio, 43449.