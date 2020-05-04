Services
Barndt Funeral Home
121 West South Street
Wayne, OH 43466
(419) 288-2857
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Abbott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack William Abbott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack William Abbott Obituary
Jack William Abbott

Risingsun - Jack William Abbott, age 74, of Risingsun, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 1, 2020. He was born at home to Caroline Abbott on April 22, 1946 in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Surviving Jack is his wife, Mary L. (Shank) Abbott Risingsun, Ohio; son, Justus W. Abbott, Fostoria, Ohio; daughter, Belynda S. (Barney) Freeman, Helena, Ohio; stepdaughter, Tanya L. (Bill) Warner, Blissfield, Michigan; two stepsons, Troy Jividen, Bradner, Ohio, and Joe Jividen, Fostoria, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Michael (Donna) Palmerton, Estes Park, Colorado, Tracy Springstead, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Tim (Leah) Springstead, Wooster, Ohio, and a sister, Katrina Springstead, Wooster, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his mother and two sisters, Sandra Brady, and Vicki (Mark) Gruver.

Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army in the spring of 1963. After his service he met his loving wife Mary and married on November 11, 1972. They were happily married for 47 years. Jack worked as a millright most of his life, and retired five years ago from Fenner-Dunlop, Oak Harbor, Ohio. He enjoyed old cars, reading, and was an avid collector of PEZ candy dispensers. Most would recognize Jack by his meticulous handle-bar mustache, his various derby hats, and his fancy vests. Jack was a member of the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338 in Bradner, Ohio.

Friends will be received from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 PM with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan Officiating. Burial will be at Graham Cemetery near Wayne, with Military Honors performed by the Albert Bowe American Legion Post #338. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association. On-line condolences may be sent to Jack's family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.

All people attending services for Jack Abbott are asked to please wear a mask.
Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger from May 4 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -