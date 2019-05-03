Jacqueline A. "Jackie" Sypherd



Lakeside, OH - Jacqueline A. "Jackie" Sypherd, 83, of Lakeside, OH passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Otterbein North Shore. She was born October 16, 1935 in Akron, OH the daughter of Junius and Edith (Rush) Triche, Sr. She married Floyd Sypherd on November 26, 1954. Along with her husband she owned and operated Sypherd Hardware and Bike Shop in Akron and then in the 1970's they opened Sypherd Cycles in Lakeside, OH. She enjoyed wintering in Indian Rock Beach, Fl where she attended Calvary Episcopal Church and she loved playing bridge.



Surviving are her husband: Floyd; children: David (Marietta) Sypherd of Akron, Susan (Greg) Deerhake of Marblehead, Timothy (Michelle) Sypherd of Marblehead; grandchildren: Kelly (Chris) Leko of Clearwater, FL, Kimberly (Mike) Zwier of Charleston, WV, Karen Deerhake of Marblehead, Ashley (Shane) Grennen of Marblehead, Amber Sypherd of Pennsylvania, Alison Sypherd of Marblehead, Theresa Oberlin of Akron, Brian Sypherd of Akron; three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson: Christopher Deerhake, brothers: Lloyd Triche and Junius Triche, Jr.



Memorial services will be conducted 11:00 am Monday, May 6, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home, Peninsula Chapel, 7755 E. Harbor Rd. Lakeside—Marblehead, where the family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 - 11:00 am. Interment will be at a later date in Lakeside Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given to Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 E. Sand Rd. Port Clinton, OH or ProMedica Hospice, 430 S. Main St. Clyde, OH 43410. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com . Published in the News Herald on May 3, 2019