James Arlie Wells Jr
Oak Harbor - James Arlie Wells Jr, 70, of Oak Harbor, OH died Monday, November 18, 2019 at his home. He was born October 13, 1949 in Lee County, VA to the late James A. Sr and Lillian (Nichols) Wells. He was a 1967 graduate of Port Clinton High School. He worked at Uniroyal in Port Clinton and for the past 10 years has been a driver for the Ottawa County Transportation Agency (OCTA). He married Karen (Hurrell) on January 15, 1999 and she survives. James was a life member of the Port Clinton Post #2480 and the Oak Harbor United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife Karen Wells of Oak Harbor; daughters: Gillian Wells (Shelley Cox) of Columbus, OH and Emily Below of Oak Harbor; step-children: Kelly (Kevin) Bloemer of Oak Harbor and Kevin (Shari) Quillin of Thornton, CO; grandchildren: Gabrielle, Seth, and Abigail Below, Morgan Wells-Cox, Luke Moore, Allyson (Tim) Webb, Lillee Bloemer, and Caroline Quillin; great- grandchildren: Vincent, Maggie, and Elizabeth Webb; and sister Shellia (David) Holt of Clyde, OH.
There will be a reception for family and friends at the Port Clinton Hall, 214 Madison St, Port Clinton, beginning at noon on Friday, November 22, 2019 with an Honor Guard service to begin at 1pm. Burial will be at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to: , Cherry Street Mission, or the Ida Rupp Library. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019