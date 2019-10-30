|
|
James C. Boreman
Port Clinton - James C. Boreman, 62, of Port Clinton, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Magruder Hospital, Port Clinton, OH. He was born September 1, 1957 in Takarazuka,-Shi, Hyogo-Ken, Japan the son of Jack E. and Kazuko (Imai) Boreman.
He was a veteran of the United States Army 82nd Airborne. He married Kelly Beggs on April 26, 1980. Jim worked in shipping and receiving at U. S. Gypsum in Port Clinton. He was a member of Bible Methodist Church, Port Clinton and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing.
Surviving are his wife of 39 years Kelly; daughters: Holly (Mike Castillo) Boreman of Port Clinton, Hannah (David) Bonney of Toledo, OH; granddaughter: Scarlet Ann Gray Castillo; sisters: June (John) Deisenroth of Oak Harbor, JoAnn (Ronnie) Cook of Oak Harbor, Penny Snyder of Port Clinton; brothers: Thomas (Kathy) Boreman of Port Clinton, Wade Boreman of Oak Harbor; numerous nieces and nephews and his best friend of many years: Phil (Tammy) McMurray. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton, OH 43452 with visitation at the funeral home Thursday from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00pm. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, OH. Rev. Deron Foreman will be officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, c/o Ohio Living Foundation, 1730 S. Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH 43614 or Bible Methodist Church, 150 Maple St. Port Clinton, OH 43452. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com. Everyone is encouraged to where their Ohio State and Cleveland Browns Clothing to the services.
Published in the News Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019