Oak Harbor - James F. Kurtz, 71, of Oak Harbor, died Sunday evening, May 19, 2019, at his home. He was born July 14, 1947, in Willard, Ohio, to Paul and Mary (Walker) Kurtz. He married Becky Darr on June 20, 1992, and she survives. Jim was a lifelong farmer and the former owner/operator of Kurtz Masonry & Construction and B & J Home Maintenance & Construction. He served in the U.S. Marines Corps during the Vietnam War and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Oak Harbor. Jim was always busy doing something. What he enjoyed most was spending time with his family, working, building and creating things. He also enjoyed wood carving, bee keeping, hunting and fishing.



In addition to his wife, Becky, Jim is survived by his children, Jeff (Kandi) Kurtz, Mickey Hass, James P. Kurtz, Eric Kurtz and Jeremy Kurtz; grandchildren, Machayla Groves, Jessup Kurtz, Korwin Kurtz, Morgan Hass and Colton Hass; brother, David Kurtz and sisters, Mary Pam Brewster, Cathy Travis and Caroline Walton. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Paul Kurtz, Michael Kurtz, Connie Gross and Daniel Kurtz.



Visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor. The funeral service will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor, with burial and military services at Roose Cemetery, Oak Harbor. The family has suggested that memorials for Jim be directed to the USO, P.O. Box 96860, Washington D.C. 20077-7677; or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 9775 W. Oak Harbor SE Rd., Oak Harbor, OH 43449. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com. Published in the News Herald on May 22, 2019